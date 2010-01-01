Revolutionize Manufacturing with 3D Printing
Transform your ideas into reality with our advanced 3D printing technology
We use a range of 3D printers and materials to create products that are precise, durable, and visually stunning. We have both small and large 3D printers available, so are not limited on size. Our printers can handle a wide range of materials, including carbon fibre nylon, Polycarbonate, PET-CF, but also deal with the more common materials such as PLA, PETG and ABS/ASA. We are constantly investing in new technology to stay at the cutting edge of this exciting technology.
We use our 3D scanner to get an accurate model of real parts, usually for replication or to design around specific features which would be difficult to remodel otherwise.
We can perform site visits to scan larger items or you can bring your item to us and we can scan and return it.
This has been a fantastic investment for us and makes it so much easier to tackle difficult geometry we would have difficulty modelling otherwise.
With over 15 years design experience, we use a range of different 3D modelling software to produce both artistic and highly engineered designs.
We invite you to challenge us.
We also facilitate polyurethane casting, which works hand in hand with 3D printing.
We design and produce our own moulds which makes us extremely cost effective on small to medium production runs.
